Puducherry residency certificates of students to be verified before JIPMER MBBS admissions

PUDUCHERRY: A controversy is raging over the alleged inclusion of candidates from other states in the JIPMER merit list pertaining to the Puducherry quota for the MBBS course published recently by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in New Delhi.

The Puducherry Revenue Department on Monday directed JIPMER to furnish the certificates of all candidates provisionally selected for MBBS admission in JIPMER under the Puducherry quota for verification of genuineness before admission.

It is alleged that 31 candidates from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, UP, Gujarat, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh have found a place in the Puducherry list for admissions in JIPMER where 64 seats are reserved for students domiciled here.

Special officer Suresh Raj in a letter to the JIPMER Dean said after the publication of the first round merit list for Puducherry UT quota, demands were raised from different quarters to verify the genuineness of the students as many of them have declared a different origin state.

Also, dual residence claim of a few candidates is doubtful based on their declaration of native state, he said. In order to rule out any possibility of obtaining certificates from revenue authorities by suppression of facts and evidence and to ensure that the Puducherry UT quota in JIPMER MBBS admission is not misused, the certificates of the provisionally selected candidate under the UT quota must be furnished, he said.

JIPMER clarifies

JIPMER in a release here on Monday clarified that only those candidates who have a valid and latest residence or employment certificate as proof of Puducherry domicile will be considered for admission to MBBS course in JIPMER under the Puducherry domicile category.

The admission process in JIPMER will continue to be the same as has been followed in the previous years, it said, adding that this has already been notified by JIPMER on its website and MBBS 2020 prospectus. It was also clarified that the JIPMER Internal (JEI) category mentioned in the MBBS counselling process of the MCC refers to Puducherry domicile category and advised candidates to choose this category during their counselling process only if they qualify under it.

AIADMK seeks CBI probe

AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbazhagan on Monday urged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to order a CBI probe into the reported entry of 31 students from other states for MBBS admission in JIPMER under the Puducherry quota.

In a memorandum submitted to the Lt.Governor in person. Anbazhagan demanded that a thorough enquiry be instituted to find out whether these 31 students actually studied here at least for the last three consecutive years. Out of a total of 250 MBBS seats in Jipmer, 64 have been reserved for the students of this UT. It is surprising to note that 31 students from other states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana got selected under the garb of central government employees working in Puducherry this year, he said.

These students never lived or studied from at least 10th standard as required under the norms, said Anbazhagan, adding that this is happening every year and the Puducherry government has not taken any action to prevent it. Officials of the revenue department here and Jipmer should initiate serious action to weed out ineligible candidates so that the eligible Puducherry students including the underprivileged SC students could get their due, he said.

Anbazhagan said it is strongly believed that some network is involved in this fraud as the list was prepared and released by a central counselling agency sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi directs JIPMER not to finalise admissions

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has requested the JIPMER Director not to finalise the admissions pending verification of the documents alleged to be fake.