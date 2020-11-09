STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry residency certificates of students to be verified before JIPMER MBBS admissions

It is alleged that 31 candidates from other states have found a place in the Puducherry list for admissions in JIPMER where 64 seats are reserved for students domiciled in the Union territory

Published: 09th November 2020 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A controversy is raging over the alleged inclusion of candidates from other states in the JIPMER merit list pertaining to the Puducherry quota for the MBBS course published recently by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in New Delhi.

The Puducherry Revenue Department on Monday directed JIPMER to furnish the certificates of all candidates provisionally selected for MBBS admission in JIPMER under the Puducherry quota for verification of genuineness before admission.

It is alleged that 31 candidates from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, UP, Gujarat, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh have found a place in the Puducherry list for admissions in JIPMER where 64 seats are reserved for students domiciled here.

Special officer Suresh Raj in a letter to the JIPMER Dean said after the publication of the first round merit list for Puducherry UT quota, demands were raised from different quarters to verify the genuineness of the students as many of them have declared a different origin state.

Also, dual residence claim of a few candidates is doubtful based on their declaration of native state, he said. In order to rule out any possibility of obtaining certificates from revenue authorities by suppression of facts and evidence and to ensure that the Puducherry UT quota in JIPMER MBBS admission is not misused, the certificates of the provisionally selected candidate under the UT quota must be furnished, he said.

JIPMER clarifies

JIPMER in a release here on Monday clarified that only those candidates who have a valid and latest residence or employment certificate as proof of Puducherry domicile will be considered for admission to MBBS course in JIPMER under the Puducherry domicile category.

The admission process in JIPMER will continue to be the same as has been followed in the previous years, it said, adding that this has already been notified by JIPMER on its website and MBBS 2020 prospectus. It was also clarified that the JIPMER Internal (JEI) category mentioned in the MBBS counselling process of the MCC refers to Puducherry domicile category and advised candidates to choose this category during their counselling process only if they qualify under it.

AIADMK seeks CBI probe

AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbazhagan on Monday urged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to order a CBI probe into the  reported entry of 31 students from other states for MBBS  admission in JIPMER under the Puducherry quota.

In a memorandum submitted to the Lt.Governor in person. Anbazhagan demanded that a thorough enquiry be instituted to find out whether these 31 students actually studied here at least for the last three consecutive years. Out of a total of 250 MBBS seats in Jipmer, 64 have been reserved for the students of this UT. It is surprising to note that 31 students from other states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana got selected under the garb of central government employees working in Puducherry this year, he said.

These students never lived or studied from at least 10th standard as required under the norms, said Anbazhagan, adding that this is happening every year and the Puducherry government has not taken any action to prevent it. Officials of the revenue department here and Jipmer should initiate serious action to weed out  ineligible candidates so that the eligible Puducherry students including the underprivileged SC students could get their due, he said.

Anbazhagan said it is strongly believed that some network is involved in this fraud as the list was prepared and released by a central counselling agency sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi directs JIPMER not to finalise admissions

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has requested the JIPMER Director not to finalise the admissions pending verification of the documents alleged to be fake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JIPMER Puducherry
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp