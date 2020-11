By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday expressed condolences to families of eight persons who lost their lives in electrocution mishaps and announced solatium.

In a press statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said, “A total of eight persons lost their lives in the various electrocution mishaps. And I have ordered to offer each Rs 3 lakh to the bereaved families from the Chief Minister’s relief fund.”