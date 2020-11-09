STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt issues SOPs as museums reopen from November 10

The number of visitors to be allowed for entry per hour to be ascertained considering the physical distancing of six feet.  

Published: 09th November 2020 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

A coordinator at Egmore Museum., Chennai.

A coordinator at Egmore Museum., Chennai. (File photo | EPS/D Sampathkumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the museums in the State which are being opened from Tuesday.  The Department of Museums runs 21 district museums and the Chennai Museum at Egmore. Museums located outside the containment zones only will be allowed to open.

Here are the key SOPs for museums:  

1.  For the Government Museum, Chennai, online booking is to be done for entry, especially for bulk visitors like school students. Slots for entry are planned to avoid crowding. After booking, SMS will be sent to the visitors informing the time.  

2.  For individual visitors without online booking, to avoid human interface, QR scanning and mobile based ticketing be arranged.  

3.  Maximum number of visitors to be allowed per day can be fixed and museum working hours can be increased by 30 minutes to adjust for this.  

4.  For district museums, QR Code enabled payment be introduced and for bulk bookings online slotted bookings is to be arranged.  

5.  Visitors should wash their hands thoroughly while entering the museum complex even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of face masks is mandatory.  

6.  The number of visitors to be allowed for entry per hour to be ascertained considering the physical distancing of six feet.  

7.  Persons above 65 years of age, persons comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home.  

8.  Touching statues/idols or any display panels or objects etc., should not be allowed.  

9.  All employees of the museums should mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Museums Tamil Nadu unlock coronavirus
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp