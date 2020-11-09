STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu health officials concerned about over-reliance on CT scans to diagnose COVID-19

Say patients are delaying treatment by skipping PCR tests and opting for scans and blood tests instead

Published: 09th November 2020 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

CT Scan

For representational purposes (File Photo| EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s health officials are concerned that many hospitals and patients are choosing to skip the RT-PCR test to detect COVID-19 and opting for a CT scan instead. This may allow people to evade the contact tracing net while also leading to a delay in starting treatment that could prove fatal. 

Two months ago, the Directorate of Public Health sent a letter to the Director of Medical Education and Director of Medical Services flagging the issue. "It is learnt that CT chest is being used as a surrogate to RT-PCR. There is potential spread to the community if it is allowed to continue without proper containment measures," the letter said.

The DME and DMS were told to furnish the line list of all patients investigated for CT chest, particularly if they are PCR negative for Covid, from medical college hospitals, government hospitals, private Institutions and scan centres daily to the State Operation Centre through email.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also recently warned of action against scan centres if they failed to inform the DPH of Covid cases suspected through CT scan findings.

"In certain places we have got reports that people had directly gone to get CT scans. We are monitoring those suspected Covid pneumonia cases and advising contact tracing of those family contacts also because these people can slip out of the contact tracing network," said J Radhakrishnan, attributing the trend to a fear of quarantine and social stigma. 

"We have also sensitised all district collectors and appropriate authorities to ensure there is no compromise on RT-PCR test, although CT scan and blood profile also are needed to diagnose Covid," he added.

However, officials are concerned that the reliance on scans is causing people to delay treatment with potentially fatal consequences. 

“Self-medication, thinking it will be okay in a day or two is another issue,” said Radhakrishnan, urging people with even mildest symptoms to consult the doctor first. “The earlier they come, the easier it is to treat,” he said.

According to Dr E Theranirajan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, out of 30 admissions in a day at least seven to eight patients come with CT scan and blood reports. "That obviously causes unnecessary delay in starting treatment. So we check them, take a swab for RT-PCR test and admit them in the Covid-19 suspected ward immediately and start treatment," he said.

If the patients come before the virus starts multiplying in the system and damaging organs, treatment will be easy, the doctor explained.

"If a patient has fever, cold or cough, I suggest they come to government hospitals early and consult the doctors. We have a fever outpatient service in Zero Delay casualty, where all investigations will be completed in minutes. CT, X-ray tests, Swab also will be taken in the same place and doctors consultation will be done," added Dr Theranirajan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus testing RT PCR CT scans
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp