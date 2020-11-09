Tamil Nadu health officials concerned about over-reliance on CT scans to diagnose COVID-19

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s health officials are concerned that many hospitals and patients are choosing to skip the RT-PCR test to detect COVID-19 and opting for a CT scan instead. This may allow people to evade the contact tracing net while also leading to a delay in starting treatment that could prove fatal.

Two months ago, the Directorate of Public Health sent a letter to the Director of Medical Education and Director of Medical Services flagging the issue. "It is learnt that CT chest is being used as a surrogate to RT-PCR. There is potential spread to the community if it is allowed to continue without proper containment measures," the letter said.

The DME and DMS were told to furnish the line list of all patients investigated for CT chest, particularly if they are PCR negative for Covid, from medical college hospitals, government hospitals, private Institutions and scan centres daily to the State Operation Centre through email.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also recently warned of action against scan centres if they failed to inform the DPH of Covid cases suspected through CT scan findings.

"In certain places we have got reports that people had directly gone to get CT scans. We are monitoring those suspected Covid pneumonia cases and advising contact tracing of those family contacts also because these people can slip out of the contact tracing network," said J Radhakrishnan, attributing the trend to a fear of quarantine and social stigma.

"We have also sensitised all district collectors and appropriate authorities to ensure there is no compromise on RT-PCR test, although CT scan and blood profile also are needed to diagnose Covid," he added.

However, officials are concerned that the reliance on scans is causing people to delay treatment with potentially fatal consequences.

“Self-medication, thinking it will be okay in a day or two is another issue,” said Radhakrishnan, urging people with even mildest symptoms to consult the doctor first. “The earlier they come, the easier it is to treat,” he said.

According to Dr E Theranirajan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, out of 30 admissions in a day at least seven to eight patients come with CT scan and blood reports. "That obviously causes unnecessary delay in starting treatment. So we check them, take a swab for RT-PCR test and admit them in the Covid-19 suspected ward immediately and start treatment," he said.

If the patients come before the virus starts multiplying in the system and damaging organs, treatment will be easy, the doctor explained.

"If a patient has fever, cold or cough, I suggest they come to government hospitals early and consult the doctors. We have a fever outpatient service in Zero Delay casualty, where all investigations will be completed in minutes. CT, X-ray tests, Swab also will be taken in the same place and doctors consultation will be done," added Dr Theranirajan.