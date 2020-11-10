STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

6 men booked under POCSO Act for sexually abusing 5 minor girls in Puducherry

The children were sold to a man last month by their parents and kept as bonded labourers in their farm, where they were sexually abused.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Six men have been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing five minor girls in their farm, police said here on Tuesday The children were sold to a man last month by their parents and kept as bonded labourers in their farm, where they were sexually abused, Senior Superintendent of Police Pritikhsha Godara told reporters.

Acting on information, the Child Welfare Committee of Puducherry first rescued two of them last month and the others some time later, she said.

All the children were first taken to the child care centre 'Udhavum Karangal' here and were later admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Child Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Godara quoted the children as having told police that six men sexually abused them and forced them to work as bonded labourers.

She said the men were sent to the government hospital after their arrest for COVID-19 tests.

One of them tested negative, following which his confession statement was recorded and he was arrested on Monday.

The man also identified the places in the farm where the sexual assaults took place, Godara said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO minor girls abuse
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp