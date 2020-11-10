Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil joins Congress

CHENNAI: Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who resigned a year ago, formally joined the Congress on Monday. He was given a rousing welcome by party cadre when joined the party in the presence of TNCC president KS Alagri and State in-charge of the party Dinesh Gundu Rao and AICC secretaries Sanjay Dutt and Srivella Prasad. The former IAS officer joined civil service duty in 2009 and was allocated to Karnataka cadre.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Trump loyalist who posted offensive tweets gets Pentagon job
Not under anyone's pressure: Election Commission on RJD-Congress allegations
Boeing suffers 2nd consecutive month with no airline orders
Nearly 7 lakh voters of Bihar have so far used NOTA option: EC data
Silence, social distance are the new normals as Chennai's movie theatres reopen
BJP retains 6 of 7 bypoll seats in Uttar Pradesh; Congress, BSP draw a blank