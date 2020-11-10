Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil joins Congress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who resigned a year ago, formally joined the Congress on Monday. He was given a rousing welcome by party cadre when joined the party in the presence of TNCC president KS Alagri and State in-charge of the party Dinesh Gundu Rao and AICC secretaries Sanjay Dutt and Srivella Prasad. The former IAS officer joined civil service duty in 2009 and was allocated to Karnataka cadre.