HC refuses to permit Tiruchy Gandhi Market to reopen

The case was adjourned to November 26.

Published: 10th November 2020 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Refusing to vacate the stay ordered on reopening Gandhi Market, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought response from the Tiruchy City Corporation on the feasibility of making the eight temporary retail markets, which were opened to compensate the Gandhi Market’s closure, permanent.

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi gave the direction while hearing a batch of petitions filed in connection with the issues pertaining to the Gandhi Market’s closure and the operation of the new market complex in Kallikudi.

Noting that the Kallikudi wholesale market was constructed by spending over Rs 100 crore and that it was opened recently after years of delay, the judges rejected the contentions placed against the functioning of the market and directed the petitioners’ counsels to submit their grievances with regard to the market before the court so that the same can be resolved.  

Since the main objective of establishing the Kallikudi market was to decongest the Gandhi Market, they also sought response from the civic body on the feasibility of making the eight temporary retail markets permanent so that traders and public dependent on the market get alternatives. The case was adjourned to November 26.

