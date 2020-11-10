STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Help TN fisherfolk recover boats from Lanka: Vaiko to PM Modi

Former union minister GK Vasan also urged the governments to help the fishermen get back the boats.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:11 AM

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The news of Jaffna court giving permission to Sri Lankan officials to destroy boats seized from Indian fishermen in the last 3-4 years has triggered reactions from political parties in Tamil Nadu. 

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, “For more than five decades, Sri Lankan Navy has been attacking Tamil Nadu fishermen. It has so far killed about 600 fishermen and arrested many along with their boats and lodged them in Sri Lankan jails. Most of the machine boats are worth between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. Our fishermen have availed themselves of loans to buy the boats and are paying a huge interest. News reports are saying that the Jaffna court has ordered the officials to destroy as many as 121 boats of which 88 belong to fishermen from Rameswaram. The Centre should take up the matter with Sri Lanka and get the boats released.”

PMK founder S Ramadoss said, “There is no use in destroying the boats as it would only lead to seawater pollution. It will also destroy the livelihood of our Tamil fishermen. Hence, the Sri Lankan government should give our fishermen time to bring back the boats. The Union and State governments should take steps to facilitate this.”Former union minister GK Vasan also urged the governments to help the fishermen get back the boats.

