Properties of firm worth crores attached, ED tells High Court

On September 11, 2014, the then first bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul and Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana appointed IAS officer Sagayam as special officer to probe the complaints of illegal mining.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:06 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the police  have registered FIRs against granite firm PRP Exports and identified properties worth Rs 977.63 crore which are proceeds of illegal mining in the State.

G Hema, Special Public Prosecutor for ED, in a status report to the court said properties worth Rs 103 crore which belongs to the Madurai-based company and others have been attached so far. The issue relates to PIL petition moved by Traffic KR Ramaswamy in 2014 saying that the State had incurred a huge loss owing to irregularities in granting of mining lease.  On September 11, 2014, the then first bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul and Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana appointed IAS officer Sagayam as special officer to probe the complaints of illegal mining.

Sagayam, after several months of probe, submitted a 600-page report on November 23, 2015, along with annexures running to over 7,000 pages.  Now, a special bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and G Jayachandran has re-commenced the hearing.

During the hearing on Monday, the report submitted by ED  said FIRs have been registered against PRP Exports and others for offences, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, causing death due to negligence and money laundering.

“Details are being obtained from the law enforcement agencies to identify further proceeds of the crime which involved money laundering,” the report added. The court directed the government counsel on complying with its earlier order for the installation of cameras on State borders to monitor illegal mining.
Government pleader V Jayaprakash Narayan, in reply, said the order had been partially implemented and sought for additional time.
 

