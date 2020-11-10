STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin to face defamation case for remarks on Doraikannu's death: Tamil Nadu minister C Vijaya Baskar

The Health Minister gave details of the treatment given to Doraikannu right from day one of his admission to Kauvery hospital.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar (L) and DMK chief MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar (L) and DMK chief MK Stalin. (File photo| EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning DMK president MK Stalin's remarks over the death of former Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu and other false charges levelled by him, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar today said a defamation case would be filed against the DMK chief for his remarks.  

The Minister also produced the medical records from Kauvery hospital where he was treated. "The government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been functioning with a motto - 'Every single life is important to the government'.  When DMK MLA J Anbazhagan was treated for COVID-19, there was a demand for important medicines for him and the State government immediately provided the medicines. The DMK chief's statement is maligning the invaluable service being rendered by our doctors. I wish to point out that MK Stalin's father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was treated in the same hospital," Vijaya Baskar said in a statement. 

The Health Minister said that since the Leader of the Opposition could not find any concrete fault against the AIADMK government, has been engaging in cheap politics by levelling false charges regarding the death of the former Minister. 

Giving details of the treatment given to Doraikannu right from day one of his admission to the Kauvery hospital, Vijaya Baskar said from October 24 onwards, vital organs of Doraikannu started failing.  Despite the best efforts, Doraikkanu passed away on October 31.

Either the government or the hospital did not hide anything about the treatment given to Doraikkanu and through frequent medical bulletin, information about his health condition was given to the public. 

