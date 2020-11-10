STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will Tamil Nadu go in for conclusive land titling where records are guaranteed by govt?

The onus on adopting the model act lies with the state. The Centre wants a uniform law across the country to reduce land-related litigations and enable land acquisition for infrastructure projects.

Published: 10th November 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Official sources said that the Centre wants a uniform law across the country to reduce land-related litigations and enable land acquisition for infrastructure projects. (Photo | EPS)

Official sources said that the Centre wants a uniform law across the country to reduce land-related litigations and enable land acquisition for infrastructure projects. (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Will the Tamil Nadu government go in for conclusive land titling rather than the presumptive land titling being practised in the state?

After the committee to draft a model act and rules for Indian states on conclusive land titling submitted its report to the Niti Aayog last week, the state government is studying various aspects of the act to decide whether to implement the model act in the state or not, according to official sources in the revenue department.

Land ownership, currently, is based on a registered sale deed (a record of the property transaction between the buyer and seller). Other documents include the record of rights, which includes the details of property, property tax receipts and survey documents. 

However, these documents are not a government guaranteed title to the property, but only a record of the transfer of property.  As such, the buyer is not privy to previous ownership records of a property.  This land ownership as determined by such sale deeds, is presumptive in nature, and subject to challenge in the court.

However, in a conclusive titling system, the government provides guaranteed titles and compensation in case of any ownership disputes. This will require shifting to a system of registered property titles (as opposed to sale deeds) as the primary evidence of ownership, and having clear and updated land records.

Since land is a state subject, the onus on adopting the model act lies with the state. Official sources said that the Centre wants a uniform law across the country to reduce land-related litigations and enable land acquisition for infrastructure projects.

It is learnt that the state took part in three video conferences to discuss the conclusive land titling with the Centre. Once the final draft is submitted to the state, a final call will be taken in this regard.

Currently, land records systems in the country represent the Zamindari and Ryotwari models in India. In Tamil Nadu, the state revenue department follows the ryotwari system and it is easy to migrate to conclusive land titling. But this will depend on the model act drafted by the Centre, the official stated.

Interestingly, the registration department has already launched a digital initiative for scanning registered documents from 1865 to July 5, 2009 and microfilming them.

Even the Indian real estate market has been grappling with lack of transparency for decades which has given rise to litigation, sometimes for decades due to disputed ownership of property. Moreover, the risk of faulty land records has grown quite high as the cost of land across the country has grown exponentially in the last few decades.

Sources in the state government say the move by the Centre is a welcome step as it would bring clarity as in any family, wealth is in the form of land.

In the state, land titles are not clear. In many cases, the land assets are through joint patta and it becomes difficult for any individual to sell it. The conclusive land titling will resolve this issue.

But what does the draft model act stipulate?

  • The proposed model act stresses on forming of land authority as well as title registration officer.
  • It will also result in the formation of a Land Titling Appellate Tribunal.
  • The  Title  Registration  Officer, Land  Dispute  Resolution  Officer and Land  Titling Appellate Tribunal appointed under this Act for the purpose of holding an enquiry in the process of  preparation and  updating  of  Registers, which will be under electronic format, under  this  Act,  will  have  the same powers  as  vested  in  a  civil court under  the  Code  of  Civil  Procedure,  1908.
  • Similarly, the proposed act states that no civil  court  shall  have  jurisdiction  to  entertain  any proceedings  in  respect  of  any  matter, which  any  Title  Registration  Officer  appointed, Land  Dispute Resolution  Officer and  Land Titling Appellate Tribunal established under this Act, are empowered by or under this Act to determine.
  • All land transactions will be now be done through electronic format
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu land ownership Land titling
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp