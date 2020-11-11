STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Differently abled woman gets 'instant' job offer from Tamil Nadu CM after petitioning him

The chief minister stopped his convoy, called her and enquired when the woman explained she was from Muthiahpuram and her husband Chinnathurai is a labourer.

Published: 11th November 2020 09:06 PM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TUTICORN: It was a long wait interspersed with high expectation that did not go in vain for Mareeswari, a differently abled woman who desperately needed a job to support her family.

Succour came to her in the form of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami as she got a job as a ward manager at a hospital here with a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 within an hour of submitting a petition to him during his visit to this southern coastal district on Wednesday.

Palaniswami noticed Mareeswari waiting with a bunch of papers in her hand while he was leaving after inaugurating a linear accelerator for cancer treatment and a central research laboratory, officials said.

The chief minister stopped his convoy, called her and enquired when the woman explained she was from Muthiahpuram and her husband Chinnathurai is a labourer.

She said they had a five-year-old daughter and that she wanted a job because her husbands wage was meagre to support her family. Moved by her plight, Palaniswami asked the woman to pay a visit to the district collectors office.

Mareeswari was pleasantly surprised when the chief minister offered her an appointment letter for the post of a ward manager in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital here, on a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. He advised her to take good care of her family.

The woman's joy knew no bounds as the appointment order was issued within an hour of petitioning the chief minister and she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to him for his gesture, officials said.

Also, Palaniswami handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Bhuvaneswari, the wife of 28-year old police constable Subramanian, who was killed in a country bomb attack by a historysheeter on August 18.

