Vivekananda Rock, Thiruvalluvar statue to be opened for tourists again

The Chief Minister, however, instructed the district administration to test those coming from Thiruvananthapuram for Covid-19 as cases are on the rise in the Kerala capital.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:30 AM

View of Thiruvalluvar statue and Vivekananda rock memorial. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the ban on tourists visiting Vivekananda Rock and Thiruvalluvar statue has been lifted and that a hanging bridge, connecting the two tourist spots, would be constructed at a cost of Rs 35 crore soon. 

The Chief Minister, however, instructed the district administration to test those coming from Thiruvananthapuram for Covid-19 as cases are on the rise in the Kerala capital. He later told media persons at the collectorate that the measures taken by his State government has helped control the spread of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. He also highlighted that the district has only 193 cases now. 

In response to public requests, the Chief Minister said, the Manakudi Bridge would be named after former minister Lourdammal Simon and the Sandhi Street in Kottar after freedom fighter Sathavathani Sheikh Thambi Pavalar. 

Water scheme 
The Azhagiapandipuram combined-drinking-water scheme, estimated to cost Rs 109.79 crore and expected to benefit the residents of eight town panchayats and 246 rural habitations in the district, would be completed and dedicated to the public within a month, he said. 

“The project would supply water to Eraniel town pachayat and 319 rural habitations. Seventy-seven per cent of the Rs 251-crore drinking-water-scheme for the Nagercoil Corporation have been completed. The tender for the Rs 31-crore drinking-water scheme for Kuzhithurai municipality is being prepared,” he said.

‘School reopening under consideration’ 
When asked whether the government, after its consultative meeting with parents, has taken a decision on school reopening, the Chief Minister said that the matter was under consideration.

