Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists

The book "Walking with the Comrades" was included in the third semester syllabus of the MA English course in affiliated colleges of the university under Commonwealth Writing for the past three years

Published: 12th November 2020 02:29 PM

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Following several complaints including from members of the ABVP, the Vice Chancellor of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli removed a book by author Arundhati Roy from the syllabus for the postgraduate English course.

The book "Walking with the Comrades" was included in the third semester syllabus of the MA English course in affiliated colleges of the university under Commonwealth Writing for the past three years. However, sources in the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University confirmed that they received complaints that the book supported Maoists including from members of ABVP Dakshin Tamil Nadu.

A meeting presided by VC K Pitchumani on the syllabus was held in the university and the panel decided to remove the book from the syllabus, replacing it with "My Native Land: Essays on Nature" by naturalist Krishnan. On Thursday, Vice Chancellor K Pitchumani was taking part in a review meeting and was unavailable for comment.

In this regard, the ABVP's Joint Secretary C Vignesh stated that an ABVP National Executive Member raised concerns on the book a week ago. Last Friday, ABVP members submitted a petition to the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Vice Chancellor.

"Our concern is over students learning essays and novels which are against the country and in support of Maoists. This could affect the students' opinion of our country. There are many books including those about Rabindranath Tagore and other leaders," said Vignesh. The members stated that the Vice Chancellor promised to take action and on Wednesday confirmed the removal of the book.

However, MP Su Venkatesan condemned the removal of the book and stated that this decision should be taken after a discussion with the Board of Study and other committees before it is announced. In addition to this, Aadhavan Dheetchanya, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artistes Association (TNPWAA) and MP Kanimozhi also condemned the removal.

