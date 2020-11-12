Bedi not interested in giving 7.5% quota for govt students: CM Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday condemned Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi’s decision to refer the proposal of Cabinet to earmark 10 per cent reservation of government medical seats to the government school students to the Union Home Ministry.

While addressing mediapersons in Karaikal after attending the consecration festival in Santhaiveli Mariamman Temple at Vizhuthiyur village, the chief minister, who was the chief guest in the event, said, “Stating that the approval for the reservation is a political decision, the L-G has sent the files to the Centre for its nod. She is not interested in giving reservation to students,” adding that the Tamil Nadu government has issued a G.O. for 7.5 per cent reservation to the government students.

He added, “The L-G is turning down each and every welfare scheme of the government and she is trying to topple the government with the help of BJP.” He also slammed the BJP for supporting the reservation earlier and then backtracking on their support. The CM also said that he will approach the Central government to bring back the fishermen who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy earlier this week.