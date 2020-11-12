Malaysia, Maldives, US... Karur kai murukku tours the world

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: After all the gloom and doom this year has seen, here comes a time to rejoice, to celebrate and to rejuvenate ourselves from the clutches of the pandemic and the lockdown. It is that time of the year when you don’t leave without taking at least one bite of all the sweets and savouries in your sight.

With Deepavali just around the corner, all the confectioners have been literally burning the midnight oil for the past few days to meet the demand. While it may seem that some of the festive vibe is lost between the virus and a ban on crackers, here’s a family from Karur that has been uplifting the spirits and the mood among the public through murukku, an all time favourite among the masses.

The round shaped snack with a spiral border has been the family business of P Elangovan, ever since his grandfather, Parattaiyar Pillai took it up 70 years ago. Fifty two-year-old Elangovan is a third generation confectioner after his father, Pasupathiyar Pillai, died. He took up the business and developed it into a more successful trade.

Elangovan’s kai murukku is so famous that there are takers for it from even foreign countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives and the US, apart from other States in India. “It’s been a long journey so far. The major reason behind our success is the quality. We use no chemicals, preservatives or artificial food colours in the murukku. Also, we filter out a major part of the oil after taking it out from the frying pan, making it less oily and safe,” said Elangovan.

“My sons took our business to the next level,” he said, adding that they began marketing and advertising through social media platforms and mutual friends. “We soon started receiving orders from other countries. Although my father and grandfather used to make only hand-made murukku, we have currently invested in a few pieces of machinery to meet the high demand from international markets.”

Elangovan too was not spared by the pandemic. They had to shut down the trade, like everybody else, and suffered losses during the lockdown. “Thanks to the upcoming festival, we’re back in business,” he said, adding that in view of Deepavali, they have had to cater to demands from Kuala Lumpur and California as well.

“Unlike other makers who use the same old oil for several days, we regularly change the oil used for frying. Our products also have a shelf life of 45 days and it stays fresh throughout,” said P Elangovan.