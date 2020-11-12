STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister files defamation case against former Anna University V-C

Anbalagan has filed a defamation case against the publisher, editor, and a reporter of the weekly magazine and Balagurusamy.

Published: 12th November 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister KP Anbazhagan

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Minister for Higher Education and Agriculture K P Anbalagan on Wednesday filed a defamation case against former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University E Balagurusamy and a weekly magazine.

Anbalagan has filed a defamation case against the publisher, editor, and a reporter of the weekly magazine and Balagurusamy at the Combined Court complex near Thadangam here.

Speaking to reporters, Anbalagan said on October 25, the weekly magazine published an interview of Balagurusamy wherein the latter had accused the minister of taking bribes to appoint faculty.

"As a former V-C, Balagurusamy clearly knows that the minister does not have a role in the appointment of faculty members. But, he falsely accused me. While publishing Balagurusamy's interview, in which he levelled the corruption charges, the weekly magazine did not make an attempt to get the response of the government or the minister," he said.

"I did not file the case as a minister, but as an individual. In the interview, I was accused of taking bribes, but the magazine chose to publish it without getting my response. This has tarnished my image and I feel very distressed. He is a former V-C and people take him seriously; he has spread false information about me," he added.

