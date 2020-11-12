STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 2,112 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

With another 2,347 people being discharged after treatment on the day, the State now has 18,395 active cases.

Published: 12th November 2020 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai.

A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,112 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday taking the tally to 7,52,521 and toll to 11,440.

Chennai reported 565 cases. Only four districts, including Chennai, have reported more than a hundred cases. While Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur reported 148 cases and 120 cases respectively, and Coimbatore reported 190 cases. Another neighbour of the capital, Kancheepuram, reported 97 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the State tested 77,356 samples and 76,574 people on the day. With another 2,347 people being discharged after treatment on the day, the State now has 18,395 active cases. Of these, Chennai has 5648 active cases, followed by Coimbatore with 1035 cases and Tiruvallur with 989 active cases. 

Meanwhile, Molecular Biology Lab of Sri Venkateswara Hospitals in Trichy has been approved for COVID-19 testing recently, the bulletin said.

Among the deceased, three did not have any comorbid conditions. Among them, a 38-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai was the youngest to succumb.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus Chennai Tamil Nadu daily covid updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp