Tamil Nadu reports 2,112 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,112 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday taking the tally to 7,52,521 and toll to 11,440.

Chennai reported 565 cases. Only four districts, including Chennai, have reported more than a hundred cases. While Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur reported 148 cases and 120 cases respectively, and Coimbatore reported 190 cases. Another neighbour of the capital, Kancheepuram, reported 97 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the State tested 77,356 samples and 76,574 people on the day. With another 2,347 people being discharged after treatment on the day, the State now has 18,395 active cases. Of these, Chennai has 5648 active cases, followed by Coimbatore with 1035 cases and Tiruvallur with 989 active cases.

Meanwhile, Molecular Biology Lab of Sri Venkateswara Hospitals in Trichy has been approved for COVID-19 testing recently, the bulletin said.

Among the deceased, three did not have any comorbid conditions. Among them, a 38-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai was the youngest to succumb.