Tamil Nadu resumes bus services to Karnataka

CHENNAI: After a hiatus of seven months, the State on Wednesday resumed bus services to Karnataka ahead of the festive weekend. Commuters can now travel between the two States by buses without e-registration, between November 11 and 16, said an order issued by the government.

“Government buses of both States recommenced on Wednesday evening. The services are being operated to facilitate transportation of people keeping in view the Deepavali demand,” said K Elangovan, Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). Private omni bus operators were also given the go ahead to resume their services.

Since the resumption of intra-state bus services a few months ago, buses bound for Bengaluru were stopped at the State border. Commuters had to change buses there, to reach their destination.

Recently, Tamil Nadu had allowed bus services to Puducherry as well. However, officials said that operations to other neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala will remain suspended until further orders.

Meanwhile, a senior government official said that e-registration is required for those who travel by flight and private vehicles.