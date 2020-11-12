This village in Tamil Nadu celebrates Deepavali sans crackers to save bats

By Express News Service

VELLORE: ​Deepavali has always been a low key affair for the villagers of Kalapattu located near Katpadi in Vellore district. For decades, the villagers are celebrating the festival of light without the accompanying crackers.

With the aim of protecting the bats that have been roosting on the trees in the village, the people are staying away from bursting crackers.

“We have been avoiding crackers for several decades because the deafening sound will scare away the bats roosting in the trees in our village, says G Sampath.

The 64 year old man recalls that for three generations the villagers have been avoiding crackers. “I do remember well, when I was 12 years old my father did not allow me to burst crackers.”

Hundreds of bats, the nocturnal birds, have been roosting on five trees including a bid banyan in the village. The locals never attempt to harm them or allow outsiders to catch either.

“We will not allow anybody to hunt the bats. Many from other places come to our place and ask permission for catching the bats but we never allow,” notes G Suresh, another resident of Kalapattu.

About 250 families are residing in the village. Only during funeral ceremonies, people are allowed to burst crackers.

“If there is a funeral procession, crackers are allowed to be burst as part of the rites, but then the bats will get scared away,” Sampath states, adding “It was an unavoidable circumstance.”

Meanwhile, the Forest department personnel have appealed to villagers residing around the Amirthi zoo not to burst crackers as it may scare the animals and birds in the park.