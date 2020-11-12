STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

This village in Tamil Nadu celebrates Deepavali sans crackers to save bats

With the aim of protecting the bats that have been roosting on the trees in the village, the people are staying away from bursting crackers.

Published: 12th November 2020 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Hundreds of bats, the nocturnal birds, have been roosting on five trees including a bid banyan in the village.

Hundreds of bats, the nocturnal birds, have been roosting on five trees including a bid banyan in the village. (Photo | EPS/S Dinesh)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: ​Deepavali has always been a low key affair for the villagers of Kalapattu located near Katpadi in Vellore district. For decades, the villagers are celebrating the festival of light without the accompanying crackers.  

With the aim of protecting the bats that have been roosting on the trees in the village, the people are staying away from bursting crackers.

 “We have been avoiding crackers for several decades because the deafening sound will scare away the bats roosting in the trees in our village, says G Sampath.  

The 64 year old man recalls that for three generations the villagers have been avoiding crackers. “I do remember well, when I was 12 years old my father did not allow me to burst crackers.”  

Hundreds of bats, the nocturnal birds, have been roosting on five trees including a bid banyan in the village. The locals never attempt to harm them or allow outsiders to catch either.  

“We will not allow anybody to hunt the bats. Many from other places come to our place and ask permission for catching the bats but we never allow,” notes G Suresh, another resident of Kalapattu.

About 250 families are residing in the village. Only during funeral ceremonies, people are allowed to burst crackers.

“If there is a funeral procession, crackers are allowed to be burst as part of the rites, but then the bats will get scared away,” Sampath states, adding “It was an unavoidable circumstance.”  

Meanwhile, the Forest department personnel have appealed to villagers residing around the Amirthi zoo not to burst crackers as it may scare the animals and birds in the park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​Deepavali crackers bats Vellore Tami Nadu
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp