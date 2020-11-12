‘Untouchability wall’ returns to haunt Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Less than a year after an ‘illegal’ wall in Nadur near Mettupalayam collapsed, claiming 17 lives, construction work for rebuilding the structure is nearing completion. This time, the owner of the property, Subramaniam, has secured permission from the municipality.

Confirming the development, Mettupalayam Municipality Commissioner S Sureshkumar said that the permission has caveats attached to it.“The owner’s property is situated at an elevation of 14 feet from the surface on the other side. The Collector gave permission strictly instructing the owner to keep the height of the wall at just six feet from the surface of his property,” the official said.

On December 2 last year, due to heavy rains, the ‘untouchability wall’ collapsed on row houses abutting it. Around 17 Dalits, including three children, occupying the houses were killed in the incident. Subramaniam, a textile shop owner belonging to the upper caste, built the 20-feet-tall stone wall reportedly to isolate Dalit settlement from his two-acre property.

The mishap attracted nation-wide attention and triggered many protests in Coimbatore. Dalit and social organisations demanded action against the property owner under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. However, the demand was rejected by the district administration.

Another resident Sekar said, “The construction started a month ago. We still feel that the wall was rebuilt to discriminate.”