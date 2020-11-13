STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK furcates party districts, appoints senior leaders as in-charge

Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji got a party post after six months. He has been made secretary to the Virudhunagar West district secretary.

Published: 13th November 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK Supporters

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK which has been re-organising the party apparatus ahead of the general elections to the State Assembly, on Thursday furcated the districts — Tirupur town, Tirupur rural, Pudukottai and Virudhunagar — into seven party districts and appointed senior functionaries as secretaries.

Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman will be the secretary to the Tirupur urban district.  Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan will be secretary for Tirupur Rural West district while former MP C Mahendran will head Tirupur Rural East district. Health Minister C Vijaya Basker will be secretary for Pudukottai North district; PK Vairamuthu, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Housing Board will be secretary for Pudukottai South district.  

Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji got a party post after six months. He has been made secretary to the Virudhunagar West district secretary. E Ravichandran will be secretary to Virudhunagar East district. Meanwhile, AIADMK deputy coordinator and Thanjavur south district secretary R Vaithilingam has been appointed as the in charge of Thanjavur north district as additional charge.

 This position fell vacant following the death of former Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu. Former Minister MSM Anandan has been appointed as one of the organising secretaries of the party. Besides, the office-bearers of Anna Thozhil Sangam Peravai, drivers wing, women’s wing and lawyers wing have also been appointed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp