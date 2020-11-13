AIADMK furcates party districts, appoints senior leaders as in-charge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK which has been re-organising the party apparatus ahead of the general elections to the State Assembly, on Thursday furcated the districts — Tirupur town, Tirupur rural, Pudukottai and Virudhunagar — into seven party districts and appointed senior functionaries as secretaries.

Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman will be the secretary to the Tirupur urban district. Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan will be secretary for Tirupur Rural West district while former MP C Mahendran will head Tirupur Rural East district. Health Minister C Vijaya Basker will be secretary for Pudukottai North district; PK Vairamuthu, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Housing Board will be secretary for Pudukottai South district.

Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji got a party post after six months. He has been made secretary to the Virudhunagar West district secretary. E Ravichandran will be secretary to Virudhunagar East district. Meanwhile, AIADMK deputy coordinator and Thanjavur south district secretary R Vaithilingam has been appointed as the in charge of Thanjavur north district as additional charge.

This position fell vacant following the death of former Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu. Former Minister MSM Anandan has been appointed as one of the organising secretaries of the party. Besides, the office-bearers of Anna Thozhil Sangam Peravai, drivers wing, women’s wing and lawyers wing have also been appointed.