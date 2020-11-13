AIADMK intensifies preparations for Tamil Nadu assembly elections

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has intensified its preparations for the 2021 Assembly elections by constituting five committees headed by senior functionaries, former and present Ministers. Besides, the state has been divided into 30 zones which comprises two to six party districts.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Union Territory has been divided into two party districts. An Anbazhagan, MLA and Om Sakthi Sekar will be heading two districts.

Usually for elections to the State Assembly and Lok Sabha, election-in charges are appointed. But for the first time, separate committees for media coordination have been constituted.

AIADMK deputy coordinators KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam, C Ponnaiyan, M Thambidurai, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, KA Sengottaiyan, Natham R Viswanathan, P Thangamani, SP Velumani, D Jayakumar, S Semmalai, N Thalavai Sundaram, Sellur K Raju, CVe Shanmugam, KP Anbazhagan, R Kamaraj, OS Manian, B Valarmathi, JCD Prabhakar, S Gokula Indira, PH Manoj Pandian, RB Udhayakumar, MC Sampath, KC Veeramani, MR Vijaya Bhaskar, C Vijaya Baskar, P Mohan, Mukkur N Subramanian, K Pandiarajan and R Kamalakkannan have been appointed as in charges of 30 zones.

The election manifesto committee will be comprised of C Ponnaiyan, KA Sengottaiyan, Natham R Viswanathan, Pollachi V Jayaraman, S Semmalai, CVe Shanmugam, OS Manian, JCD Prabhakar, S Gokula Indira, A Anwar Razza and P Venugopal. The committee is expected to have its first meeting after Deepavali.

The committee for the election campaign is composed of M Thambidurai, Vaigai Selvan and PT Elangovan. Seven functionaries including P Thangamani, D Jayakumar, R Kamaraj, RB Udhayakumar, K Pandiarajan, Vaigai Selvan and VPB Paramasivam.

The team comprised of C Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V Jayaraman, D Jayakumar, S Semmalai, C Vijaya Baskar, Vaigai Selvan, AW Rabi Bernard, Marudhu Alaguraj and RM Babu Murugavel will meet the correspondents from Press and Media. AW Rabi Bernard, Marudhu Azhaguraj and Aspire K Swaminathan will be media coordinators.