CM Palaniswami inaugurates building named after Jayalalithaa

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday declared open a four-storeyed building comprising new classrooms at Mayur Vihar in New Delhi, which houses the Delhi Tamil Education Association Senior Secondary School, through video conference.

This has been named after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the State government has already contributed Rs 5 crore towards building the classrooms. On October 26, 2018, Palaniswami laid the foundation for the building.

The Delhi Tamil Education Association has been running schools in seven places for the past nine decades to help around 15 lakh Tamils living in and around the capital. In these schools, Tamil is taught compulsorily up to Standard VIII, and as an optional language in Standards IX and X. Of the 7,500 students studying in these schools, 85 per cent are Tamils. The State government has been providing Tamil textbooks free of cost to these schools.

The Delhi Development Authority had allocated land for building more classrooms and the association had sought financial assistance from Tamil Nadu government, which, in turn, contributed Rs 5 crore. School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Minister for Tamil Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan, Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu government at New Delhi Thalavai N Sundaram, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and senior officials were present on the occasion.