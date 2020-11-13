STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Enrolment for crop insurance in full swing in TN, farmers advised to avoid last minute rush

"During the special season, natural calamities like cyclones and excessive rainfall may occur and this may lead to crop loss. The farmers can avoid losses if they insure their crops," said an official

Published: 13th November 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Farm workers planting samba paddy crops at Keelavati village in Tiruchy

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The enrolment for the Prime Minister's Fasal Bima Yojana (Crop Insurance Scheme) for the special season between August and October is in full swing and the agriculture department has requested farmers to avoid a last minute rush for insuring their crops.

"Generally during the special season, natural calamities like cyclones and excessive rainfall may occur and this may lead to crop loss. The farmers can avoid losses if they insure their crops," a senior official in the agriculture department told The New Indian Express explaining how insuring their crops will help them.

The official also said during the special season, around 10 to 12 lakh farmers would insure their crops in around 20 lakh acres.  So, if the farmers could avoid last minute rush, the process would be smooth.

Officials said so far 3.32 lakh applications have been received for insuring the crops in 2.08 lakh acres. Of the total area insured, 1.12 lakh acres have been insured for Samba Paddy II while 0.93 lakh acres have been insured for Maize II crop and 0.03 lakh acres for Cotton II crop.

The loanee farmers are requested to approach the financial institutions and furnish necessary forms for enrolment and non-loanee farmers can insure their notified crop through Common Service Centres or Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies or nationalised banks in their vicinity.

The notification for the special season was issued on November 4 and the enrolment is in progress for Samba Paddy II, Maize II, Cotton II and Onion II.  For Samba paddy II in Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai, November 15 is the cut off date for enrolling for crop insurance. For the districts of Erode, Karur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Trichy, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Salem, Sivaganga, Tirupur, Dharmapuri, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Theni, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Villupuram and Kallakurichi, the cut off date is November 30 for Samba Paddy II.

For the districts of Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar, the cut-off date will be December 15 for Samba Paddy II. For Maize II crop, following are the last dates: Dindigul and Perambalur (November 15), Trichy (November 30) and Madurai (December 15).

The last dates for Cotton II are as follows: Trichy and Cuddalore (November 15) and Dindigul (November 30) and Madurai (December 15). Similarly for Onion II crop, November 30 will be the cut-off date for Trichy and Namakkal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fasal Bima Yojana Crop insurance
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp