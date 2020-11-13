Eviction orders issued to promoters of cricket stadium on government land in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Sub Divisional Magistrate (South) on November 12 issued eviction orders to Siechem Technologies Pvt. Ltd and the Cricket Association of Puducherry for unauthorized occupation of government poramboke land at Thuthipet Revenue Village, Villianur Taluk, where a cricket ground and stadium is being promoted by them.

According to a release from C Sendhil Kumar, Revenue Officer, complaints have been received by the district administration on encroachment of government land by M/s.Siechem Technologies Pvt. Ltd / Cricket Association of Puducherry for construction of a cricket stadium at Thuthipet revenue village, Villianur taluk, Puducherry.

Based on the directions of Dr T Arun, District Collector, a detailed survey was conducted and it was ascertained that the government poramboke land had been encroached and fenced for the purpose of developing a cricket ground as per the report of the tahsildar, taluk office, Villianur, on September 11.

Further, a field inspection was carried out by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (South) A Asvin Chandru, Superintendent of Police Lokeshwaran and the taluk tahsildar. Necessary notices were issued and a hearing was initiated on October 5 as per the provisions of the Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorized occupants) Act, 1971. The hearing concluded on November 9 and an order under the Act to vacate the land was issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (South) on November 12.