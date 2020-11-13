Faiths should promote unity among people: Prince of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, extended Deepavali wishes and hoped the festival of lights brings with it abundance of health, happiness, prosperity and long life. Deepavali symbolises triumph of good over evil and right over wrong, he said.

“Let us remember, we are part of humanity, with all its diversity of religions, languages, cultures, traditions and experience, and India forms a large microcosm of contemporary world.” The common message of all faiths should be to promote communal harmony, respect to all religions, tolerance among people, he added.