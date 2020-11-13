Fishers want police to relax surveillance at Thazhanguda

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Residents of Thazhanguda fishing hamlet in Cuddalore have urged the district administration to relax the police surveillance in their village as it has been affecting their livelihood. Police presence was increased in the village after a murder and arson incident in August.

During a peace meet held recently between two groups at Thazhanguda village, locals claimed that there are nearly 1,000 families at the village. Since the incident in August, due to strict police surveillance and restriction of movement due to fears that more clashes may erupt, villagers are unable to go fishing or carry out other work, thus causing huge financial loss, they claimed.

Hence the villagers have urged the district administration to intervene and resolve the issue at the earliest. K Mathivanan (29), brother of Masilamani, a former panchayat president, was hacked to death on August 1, resulting in arson at the village. Boats, fishing nets and vehicles worth nearly `2.50 crore were destroyed in the incident. Forty persons have been arrested so far.