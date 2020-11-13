High-level meet studies Centre-State relations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting, which studied the recommendations made by the Punchhi Commission of the Central government on Centre-State relations and also the recommendations made on this subject by the inter-State Standing Committee.

“The standing committee has made around 115 recommendations on Centre-State relations. These were examined threadbare during the meeting and the State government’s views will be conveyed to the Centre soon,” a top official told Express.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and six senior Ministers, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and Secretaries of many key departments. The Punchhi Commission was constituted by the Government of India in 2007 to have a re-look at the problems and issues in Centre-State relations ever since these issues were earlier looked into by the Sarkaria Commission which had submitted its report in 1988.

The Commission had submitted its report in March 2010 with 312 recommendations on key subjects which included the use of Articles 355 and 356, Concurrent List Subjects, Appointment of Chief Ministers, President’s Pocket Veto, Appointment and Removal of Governors, Treaty-making power of Union, Communal Violence Bill, etc.

EPS chairs meeting

