Illegal lottery business booming in Tiruchy, cops crack down on gangs

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It has been a good 17 years since Tamil Nadu banned the sale of all forms of lottery -- thanks to role it played in wrecking several lives and livelihoods. Yet, digital technologies and mysterious forces in the neighbouring State of Kerala have kept an intricate illegal lottery network alive in Tamil Nadu, especially in and around Tiruchy.

Last week alone, the police here arrested 20 people involved in the illegal trade from rural parts of the district. Lottery tickets worth lakhs of rupees were seized from them. Sources tell Express that this bust, though major, is just an indicator of a massive problem. There are multiple gangs running illegal lottery trade in Tiruchy, doing business worth Rs 6-7 lakh every week.

Most of those who get fooled by these gangs and their illegal trade are daily-wage labourers. Rajan (name changed), one such buyer, explains what keeps the system alive: “It’s hope. It’s the blind belief that one day we might hit the jackpot, which ranges between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5c rore. That is what lures many like me to spend our hard-earned wages on these tickets.” Why don’t they ever stop? “Buyers do receive small rewards from time to time,” says Rajan.

“It ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, and it keeps their hopes alive, that one day they could win something even bigger. In festival seasons they hope the money will help their family celebrate the day with sufficient food and clothes.” While most of the victims are poor, daily-wage labourers, those pushing these lottery tickets on the ground are also the same. “These gangs lure in labourers by promising them better pay, and make them the sales persons,” says a source in the know of the workings.

“There are totally 20 such gangs operating in Tiruchy, and each gang has 10 persons in every area.”

The police have gathered sufficient information on how these gangs operate, and are likely to crackdown on them soon. The trouble so far has been that many of these gangs have switched from paper tickets to just lottery serial numbers that are sent over phone.

The Modus Operandi

A senior police official explained how the traders penetrate the legal cover. “The lotteries sold here are brought from Kerala. Major retailers are located in Palani and Tiruchy. They receive the serial numbers via email, which are then passed on to the rural operators (or the gangs). It is here that the printing and direct sales happen,” the official said. In November alone, five gangs operating in Manapparai, Kattuputhur and Samayapuram areas of Tiruchy were busted.