India Post to give digital life certificates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Department of Posts has launched a digital life certification service in coordination with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to help pensioners furnish life certificates (Jeevan Pramaan) digitally.

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. Retired employees availing pension from Central or State governments, PSUs, PSBs or any other government organisation can avail themselves benefits of this facility, a release said.

With the launch of this innovative service, pensioners will not be required to visit the pension disbursing agency office in person. The pensioners will be able to generate the life certificate either by visiting the nearest post office or through the doorstep banking service offered through postmen or Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Pensioners can contact local postman or place their requests through the Post-Info application available in Google Play Store, for generation of the digital life certificate. Pensioners have to submit Aadhaar number, mobile number, and pension particulars during the process. `70 will be charged for delivery of digital life certificates at doorstep, the release added.