Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK fine-tunes party apparatus ahead of 2021 Assembly polls

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaving no stone unturned to retain power after the 2021 Assembly elections, the ruling AIADMK has intensified its preparations for fine-tuning the party apparatus to face the hustings, with new contenders for power.

As part of the efforts, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have constituted five committees headed by senior functionaries, former and present ministers. Besides, the state has been divided into 30 zones each of which comprises two to six party districts. Meanwhile, Puducherry has been divided into two party districts. A Anbazhagan, MLA and Om Sakthi Sekar will be heading the two districts.

Usually, for elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha, election in-charges will be appointed. But for the first time, a separate committee for responding to the allegations levelled by opposition parties has been formed with veteran leaders like C Ponnaiyan. Besides, a committee has been formed for media coordination. A committee with senior ministers and others will respond to the media.

The election manifesto committee will be comprised of C Ponnaiyan, KA Sengottaiyan, Natham R Viswanathan, Pollachi V Jayaraman, S Semmalai, CVe Shanmugam, OS Manian, JCD Prabhakar, S Gokula Indira, A Anwar Razza and P Venugopal. The committee is expected to have its first meeting after Deepavali.

The committee for the election campaign is composed of M Thambidurai, Vaigai Selvan and PT Elangovan. The seven functionaries include P Thangamani, D Jayakumar, R Kamaraj, RB Udhayakumar, K Pandiarajan, Vaigai Selvan and VPB Paramasivam.

Those who will meet correspondents from the media are C Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V Jayaraman, D Jayakumar, S Semmalai, C Vijaya Baskar, Vaigai Selvan, AW Rabi Bernard, Marudhu Alaguraj and RM Babu Murugavel. AW Rabi Bernard, Marudhu Azhaguraj and Aspire K Swaminathan will be coordinating work relating to the media.

The party leaders appointed as in charges of the the 30 zones are AIADMK deputy coordinators KP Munusamy, R Vaithilingam, C Ponnaiyan, M Thambidurai, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, KA Sengottaiyan, Natham R Viswanathan, P Thangamani, SP Velumani, D Jayakumar, S Semmalai, N Thalavai Sundaram, Sellur K Raju, CVe Shanmugam, KP Anbazhagan, R Kamaraj, OS Manian, B Valarmathi, JCD Prabhakar, S Gokula Indira, PH

Manoj Pandian, RB Udhayakumar, MC Sampath, KC Veeramani, MR Vijaya Bhaskar, C Vijaya Baskar, P Mohan, Mukkur N Subramanian, K Pandiarajan and R Kamalakkannan.