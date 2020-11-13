STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK fine-tunes party apparatus ahead of 2021 Assembly polls

As part of the efforts, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have constituted five committees headed by senior functionaries, former and present ministers

Published: 13th November 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaving no stone unturned to retain power after the 2021 Assembly elections, the ruling AIADMK has intensified its preparations for fine-tuning the party apparatus to face the hustings, with new contenders for power.

As part of the efforts, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have constituted five committees headed by senior functionaries, former and present ministers. Besides, the state has been divided into 30 zones each of which comprises two to six party districts. Meanwhile, Puducherry has been divided into two party districts. A Anbazhagan, MLA and Om Sakthi Sekar will be heading the two districts.

Usually, for elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha, election in-charges will be appointed. But for the first time, a separate committee for responding to the allegations levelled by opposition parties has been formed with veteran leaders like C Ponnaiyan. Besides, a committee has been formed for media coordination. A committee with senior ministers and others will respond to the media.

The election manifesto committee will be comprised of C Ponnaiyan, KA Sengottaiyan, Natham R Viswanathan, Pollachi V Jayaraman, S Semmalai, CVe Shanmugam, OS Manian, JCD Prabhakar, S Gokula Indira, A Anwar Razza and P Venugopal. The committee is expected to have its first meeting after Deepavali.

The committee for the election campaign is composed of M Thambidurai, Vaigai Selvan and PT Elangovan. The seven functionaries include P Thangamani, D Jayakumar, R Kamaraj, RB Udhayakumar, K Pandiarajan, Vaigai Selvan and VPB Paramasivam.

Those who will meet correspondents from the media are C Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V Jayaraman, D Jayakumar, S Semmalai, C Vijaya Baskar, Vaigai Selvan, AW Rabi Bernard, Marudhu Alaguraj and RM Babu Murugavel. AW Rabi Bernard, Marudhu Azhaguraj and Aspire K Swaminathan will be coordinating work relating to the media.

The party leaders appointed as in charges of the the 30 zones are AIADMK deputy coordinators KP Munusamy, R Vaithilingam, C Ponnaiyan, M Thambidurai, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, KA Sengottaiyan, Natham R Viswanathan, P Thangamani, SP Velumani, D Jayakumar, S Semmalai, N Thalavai Sundaram, Sellur K Raju, CVe Shanmugam, KP Anbazhagan, R Kamaraj, OS Manian, B Valarmathi, JCD Prabhakar, S Gokula Indira, PH
Manoj Pandian, RB Udhayakumar, MC Sampath, KC Veeramani, MR Vijaya Bhaskar, C Vijaya Baskar, P Mohan, Mukkur N Subramanian, K Pandiarajan and R Kamalakkannan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN assembly polls TN assembly elections AIADMK Edappadi Palaniswami
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp