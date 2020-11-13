Thanjavur: 17-year-old boy gets trapped in soil at brick kiln, succumbs

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A 17-year-old boy died as he got trapped in a soil heap of brick kiln. According to sources, A Prabakaran (17) of Keezha Agalagan village near Kumbakonam was working in a brick kiln at Tiruneelakkudi area.

While he was working, the soil heaped for the kiln work suddenly caved in and Prabakaran was trapped under the soil heap. Those working nearby rescued him and rushed him to a hospital in S Pudhur village. However, he was declared brought dead. The Tiruneelakkudi police have registered a case and arrested owner of the kiln P Madhavan (42).