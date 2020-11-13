Villupuram: BJP traders’ wing leader arrested for bursting crackers

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Police on Wednesday arrested a BJP district officer-bearer for bursting crackers, creating ruckus and for pushing down policemen who tried to intervene.

According to police, G K Rajan (43) of Thituchitramabalam near Vanur in Villupuram district is the BJP’s district traders’ wing president. On Tuesday, he and his supporters burst crackers to celebrate the BJP’s recent victories, including the Bihar Assembly polls, at Thituchitramabalam Kootroad junction.

At that time, cadres of the DMK had gathered at a nearby marriage to take part in an online general meeting chaired by their party leader M K Stalin through video conference. Claiming that the noise of crackers was disturbing their meeting, the DMK cadre complained to the policemen deployed there for security.

On seeing this, BJP cadres, led by Rajan, got into an argument with the DMK cadre. A verbal duel ensued and police had to intervene. In the melee, policemen were pushed down by the BJP cadre. Rajan was arrested and remanded in Tindivanam sub jail.

