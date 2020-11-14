AIADMK MLA V Panneerselvam gifts rice, chicken, crackers to cadre for Diwali

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Continuing his largesse to party cadre for the fifth consecutive year, AIADMK MLA V Panneerselvam distributed live chicken, biryani rice, cooker and crackers to them for Deepavali celebration. Around 2,000 party men from Kalasapakkam, Jamunamarathur, Puduplayam and Polur blocks received gift hampers.

"This is just to help our cadre be happy on the occasion of Deepavali. I have appealed to them to work for the party candidate in the Assembly elections, whoever it may be," Panneerselvam, who represents Kalasapakkam constituency, said.

Recalling his services and development schemes he brought to the constituency, Panneerselvam said the public can contact him round the clock. To keep key party functionaries connected through phone, he also provided them mobiles.