DMK plans to divide party in four zones for better campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK is planning to furcate the party into at least four zones, each headed by a senior party leader for better management of the campaign for the 2021 Assembly polls. Party insiders say the move is also aimed at recognizing some of the senior leaders who were not given any big post in recent times. This includes Kanimozhi, the party’s women wing secretary and daughter of M Karunanidhi.

Senior leaders like Duraimurugan and TR Baalu were recently elevated as party's general secretary and treasurer respectively. But, a few other senior leaders were not given any big post. Also, with the party making many of the district units smaller, some of the senior district secretaries now command much smaller jurisdictions causing heartburn.

As of now, the plan is to divide the State into four zones — East, West, South and North with around 7-8 districts under each. Each zone will have a zonal secretary, who will form a new layer within the party structure. So far, district secretaries were directly reporting to the party headquarters. After creation of the zones, they may have to report to the zonal secretaries. But, some of the leaders are learnt to have suggested much smaller zones with each 3-4 districts so that more senior leaders could be given responsibilities.

A reliable party source said, “This will be similar to the south zonal organising secretary post once held by MK Alagiri. Depending on the needs of each region, the zones will be created.” Some of the party leaders who are expected to get the zonal secretary post are Kanimozhi, EV Velu, R Avudaiyappan, Periyakarppuran, Pon Muthuramalingam, Gandhi Selvan, SS Palanimaickam, Mohidheen Khan and MP Saminthan. Party sources said of these, Kanimozhi and Velu’s names are almost finalised.