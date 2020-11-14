STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK plans to divide party in four zones for better campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Party insiders say the move is also aimed at recognizing some of the senior leaders who were not given any big post in recent times.

Published: 14th November 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK is planning to furcate the party into at least four zones, each headed by a senior party leader for better management of the campaign for the 2021 Assembly polls. Party insiders say the move is also aimed at recognizing some of the senior leaders who were not given any big post in recent times. This includes Kanimozhi, the party’s women wing secretary and daughter of M Karunanidhi.

Senior leaders like Duraimurugan and TR Baalu were recently elevated as party's general secretary and treasurer respectively. But, a few other senior leaders were not given any big post. Also, with the party making many of the district units smaller, some of the senior district secretaries now command much smaller jurisdictions causing heartburn.

As of now, the plan is to divide the State into four zones — East, West, South and North with around 7-8 districts under each. Each zone will have a zonal secretary, who will form a new layer within the party structure. So far, district secretaries were directly reporting to the party headquarters. After creation of the zones, they may have to report to the zonal secretaries. But, some of the leaders are learnt to have suggested much smaller zones with each 3-4 districts so that more senior leaders could be given responsibilities.

A reliable party source said, “This will be similar to the south zonal organising secretary post once held by MK Alagiri. Depending on the needs of each region, the zones will be created.” Some of the party leaders who are expected to get the zonal secretary post are Kanimozhi, EV Velu, R Avudaiyappan, Periyakarppuran, Pon Muthuramalingam, Gandhi Selvan, SS Palanimaickam, Mohidheen Khan and MP Saminthan. Party sources said of these, Kanimozhi and Velu’s names are almost finalised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK DMK poll campaign Tamil Nadu assembly polls
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp