Inter-State bus transport between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to continue beyond November 16

CHENNAI/MADURAI: Following a request from Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and representations from the public, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that operation of buses by State Transport Corporations and by private operators between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka would continue beyond November 16.

An official release said the State government, on November 11, had allowed operation of inter-State bus transport between the two States without e-registration till November 16 on account of Deepavali festival. Now, it has been extended beyond November 16.

Special buses

State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has been operating more than 100 special buses from Madurai to Chennai for Deepavali. As many as 125 special buses are plying to Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Nagercoil from Madurai. The special buses have been started from Wednesday and would continue till November 16.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commercial Manager Arivanadham said that compared to the previous year, the number of special buses operating to different districts was reduced by 30 per cent due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "We are following all SOP," he said. SETC is operating more than 50 special from Madurai to Chennai and Chennai to Madurai. SETC has also been operating special buses to Bengaluru.