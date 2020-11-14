STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Price hike not profiting us: Jasmine farmers of Tamil Nadu's Vedaranyam

The prices of jasmine are skyrocketing everywhere across the state as the flowers are being sold for nearly Rs 1,500 a kilo in markets.

Published: 14th November 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

With the decreased demand for jasmine flowers, a street vendor awaits customers at the Big Bazaar street in Tiruchy on Friday

With the decreased demand for jasmine flowers, a street vendor awaits customers at the Big Bazaar street in Tiruchy on Friday. (photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The hike in prices of jasmine in the market ahead of Deepavali has had minimal impact on the livelihoods of jasmine farmers in Vedaranyam who are still recovering from the impact of cyclone Gaja and the pandemic.

The prices of jasmine are skyrocketing everywhere across Tamil Nadu. The flowers are being sold for nearly Rs 1,500 a kilo in markets. But the rates for which jasmines are procured from the farmers are only between Rs 250 and Rs 300.

"We do not get to make demands about the prices. We know the rate it would sell in markets. But those prices do not profit us, especially after what we went through, during the Gaja Cyclone and pandemic," said R Sivaji, a farmer from Karuppambulam.

Vedaranyam block is the only block in Nagapattinam that is known for horticulture and floriculture. The farmers here depend on growing flowers as the block is not very apt for agriculture due to less availability of Cauvery water.

Vedaranyam is one of the primary producers of sambac jasmine. The flowers are cultivated in Panjanathikulam, Thennadar, Kuravapulam, Karuppampulam, Maruthur, Kadinalvayal, Vaimedu, Thagattur, and Annapettai villages.

The flowers are usually plucked every day from 4 am to 6 am. The procurers come in mini-trucks to collect it from households in villages around Vedaranyam. The trucks then go to places such as Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Mayiladuthurai, where it is sold to florists who sell them at jacked-up prices.

"This year has been hard for us. Our sales were nil at one point. Most months were spent battling the pandemic and lockdown. We were dumping flowers a few months ago because we couldn't sell them. Many of us are yet to recover from the after-effects of Gaja Cyclone in 2018. But we still did not hike the prices. We sold at the usual price of Rs 250 to Rs 300," said R Rathinavel, a flower farmer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedaranyam Tamil nadu jasmine farmers Jasmine amrket
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp