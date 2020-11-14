STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Reduction in performance security fails to enthuse contractors in Tamil Nadu

While the centre reduced it from existing 5-10 per cent to 3 per cent of value of the contract for all existing contracts, contractors are cautious in reacting to the package.

Published: 14th November 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

PSU disinvestment, stake

For representational purposes (Express Illustration|Tapas Ranjan)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Deepavali bonanza of reducing Performance Security from existing 5-10 per cent to 3 per cent of the value of the contract for all existing contracts by the Union Finance Ministry has failed to enthuse contractors in the State. They feel the implementation part lies with officials of public sector units as well as State entities.

As per the notification, following representations from commercial entities and contractors, the decision was taken to reduce performance security. As per Rule 171 of General Financial Rules 2017, performance security is to be obtained from successful bidder awarded the contract for an amount of 5 to 10 per cent of the value of the contract.

Now, on account of slowdown in economy owing to the pandemic and acute financial crunch, which, in turn, are affecting timely execution, the notification was passed.

But, contractors are cautious in reacting to the package. They say that just after the pandemic such announcements were made by the Finance Ministry, but the officials have turned a deaf ear to such notifications.

J Joseph  Charles, proprietor of Blesso Constructions, says the Ministry should ensure the announcements are implemented on the ground. "When the first announcement during the pandemic was made on returning the bank  guarantee as per the value of work done, I wrote to Power Grid Corporation of India for whom I had taken up a project in Trichur. But, they refused to heed to my request," says Joseph.

Power Grid Corporation refused to pay performance guarantee and also deducted liquidity damages, Joseph adds. Public sector units talk about the Defect Liability Period Clause in the contract rather than the Finance Ministry notification. 

Railway contractor and State secretary of the Builders Association of India, K Venkatesan, says contractors are facing liquidity crisis. "Fifty per cent  of our funds are stuck in the government projects and we are awaiting  payments,' he says.

"Prior to the pandemic, the Centre used to payback bank guarantees and also release our funds within a month. Now, it takes over six months," he says adding that many of the contractors are struggling with 50 per cent of funds.

The announcement of the Finance Ministry, he says, is a good move,  but one has to ensure whether these announcements are implemented by the officials of PSUs, State and other entities.

He says that many government agencies wanted many infrastructure projects to slow down as they are facing problems in payment. The pandemic may have a  huge impact on small contractors who are facing a liquidity crunch and  they may find it difficult.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Performance Security Finance Ministry Tamil Nadu contractors
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp