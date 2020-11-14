Rs 1,300 crore drinking water projects planned in six districts of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven drinking water projects will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,347.5 crore in six districts soon, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said at a review meeting held at the Secretariat.

According to a release, the Minister said the projects would begin soon in Karur, Erode, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur and Tirupattur. "About 759 houses in Jolarpettai, Kanthili, Tiruppattur and Natrampalli will benefit from the project coming up at Tiruppattur district at a cost of Rs 182 crore," Velumani said.

Nine villages in three panchayats in Thanjavur will benefit, while 29 households in Thiruvidaimarudhur panchayat union and 67 households in Veppathur panchayat union will benefit from the project coming up at a cost of Rs 117 crore.

The projects are being launched under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission, which helps in assisting States to ensure potable water supply to rural areas.