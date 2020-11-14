Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM Edappadi Palaniswami extend Deepavali greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders have extended wishes to the people on the eve of Deepavali. In his message, the Governor said, 'Deepavali, the ‘festival of lights’ is the celebration of the perpetual power of the good and its capability to conquer all evil. It inspires us to move from darkness towards light, from ignorance towards wisdom and from melancholy towards bliss."

The Chief Minister, in his message said, "Deepavali signifies destruction of arrogance and upholds the rule of dharma. My good wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on this auspicious and joyous occasion. Let this festival bring prosperity, health and wealth to everyone."

BJP State president L Murugan and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran have also extended greetings to the people.

TNCC president KS Alagiri said in his message said that in the manner lights are lit on this day, may darkness end in the lives of people and may there be happiness. PMK founder S Ramadoss said in a message, "The festival of lights should not be limited to the colours and lights of crackers. Instead, it should eliminate scarcity and increase pleasure and happiness."

DMDK founder president Vijayakant, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran and TMC president GK Vasan among others have also extended their wishes.