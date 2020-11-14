STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's firecracker industry stares bleak into befogged future due to COVID-19

With bans and restrictions imposed a week before Deepavali - when 90 per cent of the products will be out for sales - the credit amount has been stuck.

Published: 14th November 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

People throng at Island grounds for buying crackers ahead of Diwali

People throng at Island grounds for buying crackers ahead of Diwali. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Azeefa Fathima
Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The once-sparkling ‘Kutty Japan’ is now engulfed in gloom, as the cracker industry is heading towards a bleak future. Blame it on the Coronavirus and various government decisions. Nationwide, there are nearly 1.5 crore people - from dealers to street vendors, to loadmen - who are directly or indirectly linked to the industry.

President of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association  Ganesan Panjurajan said the units were reopened after a gap of 43 days and the Standard Operating Procedure stated that only 50 per cent of workers were allowed.

"This led to a reduction in our manufacturing by 30 per cent. The industry normally manufactures around Rs 2,000-crore-worth products a year. This year the net production is just worth Rs 1,400 crore. Of this, nearly 60 per cent will be distributed on a credit basis," he said.

With bans and restrictions imposed a week before Deepavali - when 90 per cent of the products will be out for sales - the credit amount has been stuck. With supply of the product reaching the street vendor, the last part of the supply chain, all those involved are worried, said industrialists. 

Manufacturers are posing only one question to the social activists and the governments that have imposed a ban : "Why didn’t they raise the concern earlier so that we could manufactured less?" The question is validated by two reasons.

One is the huge amount of investment locked. "Cracker sales is a seasonal business. We usually take this profit and pay interests and invest in the next seasonal business. Now, there is no way to move forward," says Ganesan.

 General secretary of Tamil Nadu Fireworks Traders' Association Elangovan said, "Not selling the products means, we have to store them safely. The products have been distributed  to wholesale dealers, retail dealers, shop owners, street vendors and others. Many households have already purchased crackers. How will they safely store the products?"

Amid cries of industrialists and dealers on stockpiling of goods, there is a section completely at loss — the labourers. Roughly 8 lakh direct and indirect employees are involved in the cracker industry. The direct employees receive between Rs 250-Rs 300 per day (women) and Rs 350-Rs 400 per day (men) during normal times. In addition, they will be provided a bonus twice a year. 

While 21-day payment is the government norm, most units provide nearly two months' salary as bonus. "During the lockdown period, each worker was provided relief materials and Rs 1,000 per week,” said sources. 

"We received our regular salary and bonus this year. But nobody has a clue about the resumption of our units," said Thamaraikani, a labourer. Most of the labourers in the industry know only this work. The work requires a level of specialisation that others can’t easily acquire. If this job is lost, we do not know any other work, said a labourer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu fireworks tamil Nadu fireworks industry COronavirus COVID19 effect Diwali COVID19
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp