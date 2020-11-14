Two Fire personnel killed in Tamil Nadu building collapse

By PTI

MADURAI: Two firemen were killed in a building collapse here on Saturday while trying to put out a fire, police said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the death of K Sivarajan and P Krishnamurthy and announced a relief of Rs 25 lakh to each of their families.

Police said electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the old building which suddenly collapsed when Fire Service personnel were trying to douse the flames.

Two personnel sustained injuries. The victims died while being rushed to the hospital, police added.

Meanwhile, Palaniswani in Chennai hailed the dedication and sacrifice of the deceased personnel and announced Rs 25 lakh as relief to their families.

Further, one respective kin will be provided government job based on qualification, he added.

The chief minister also announced a financial aid of Rs three lakh each to the injured persons-- R Kalyanakumar and Chinnakaruppu, and said the government will bear their medical expenses.

He prayed for their early recovery and said he has directed the district administration to ensure high medical attention to them.