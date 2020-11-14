Unlock 6.0: Tamil Nadu government allows consecration of places of worship from November 16

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Relaxing norms for the ongoing lockdown period, the government on Friday announced that consecration of places of worship can be performed from November 16 with a maximum of 100 participants and by adhering to Standard Operating Procedures.

A release said, "Public worship has already been allowed in all places of worship by adhering to SOPs. Meanwhile, the government has been receiving representations that in many places, even after renovation works were over, consecration could not be performed due to the pandemic and lockdown measures. Considering these representations, consecration of places of worship is allowed."

The release said consecration should be performed by maintaining physical distance and by wearing masks. People should cooperate with the government in its efforts to prevent the spread of infection.

C Samayamoorthy is new transport secretary

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer C Samayamoorthy as the new secretary of the transport department. Hitherto he was commissioner of treasuries and accounts department. Samayamoorthy replaces Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, who will assume charge as secretary/CMD, overseas manpower corporation. Kumar Jayant, secretary/CMD, overseas manpower corporation will take over as the secretary/commissioner of treasuries and accounts.