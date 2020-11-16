STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM, others wish journos on National Press Day

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and several other political party leaders on Sunday extended wishes to journalists on the eve of National Press Day.

Published: 16th November 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and several other political party leaders on Sunday extended wishes to journalists on the eve of National Press Day.

The CM said in a message, “To honour the services of media, which has been praised as the fourth estate of democracy, November 16 is observed as the National Press Day every year.

On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes to the press and TV fraternity.” Extending wishes to journalists, visual media staff and their families, DMK president MK Stalin said,

“In many cases, the responsibility of protecting the democracy lies with the media.” AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and TMC president GK Vasan also extended their wishes to journalists.

