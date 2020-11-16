COVID-19 on the decline in Puducherry with just 13 new cases, fatality rate at 1.67 percent

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the Union territory continued with just 13 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Monday.

According to the COVID-19 status for Monday released by the health department, out of 1755 swabs tested, 13 persons tested positive for the virus, of which twelve are in Puducherry region and one in Mahe region. No new cases were reported in Karaikal and Yanam region in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number of cases reported in recent months.

So far, 36337 persons were infected by the virus, of which 34827 were treated and discharged and 608 died leaving 902 positive cases. The case fatality rate in the UT stood at 1.67 percent and recovery rate at 95.84 percent.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said that sustaining the intensive enforcement and testing till Pongal will be the strategy to maintain the low positivity and taper down the cases.

Research by PG students of IGMC, JIPMER and private medical colleges will be encouraged on the various verticals of COVID management for documentation of the Puducherry model of bringing the pandemic under control.

Bedi said the District Collector will hold weekly coordination meetings with PWD, LAD and Rural Development officials for effective dengue and COVID control. Joint enforcement activities will continue in the identified hotspot areas of Rainbow Nagar, Sultanpet, Villianur and Murungapakkam. Employees of all malls and shops will be subjected to testing.

The Town and Country Planning department will conceptualise a policy for vacant lands that are breeding grounds for mosquitos and poisonous insects/reptiles to ensure their maintenance.

The Covid War Room has finalized the roster and the topics of messaging by the PHC Medical Officers through Community Radio. It will be on activities undertaken for prevention of COVID-19, the importance of testing and highlighting symptoms, need for early hospitalization, seeking medical advice and the role and responsibility of the public in the fight against COVID-19.