Tamil Nadu now has 6.10 crore voters; women voters exceed men

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu as on date has 6.10 crore of voters and women voters continue to exceed men. There are 13.75 lakh voters who are above 80 in Tamil Nadu and they are likely to be allowed to cast their votes through postal ballots as allowed in the just concluded Assembly elections in Bihar.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo released the draft electoral rolls for a special summary revision that began today. As per the draft rolls, the total number of voters in the State stands at 6,10,44,358 (Male: 3,01,12,370, Female: 3,09,25,603, Third Gender: 6,385). Highest Number of voters are in Sholinganallur Assembly constituency (6,55,366) while Kilvelur Assembly constituency has the lowest number of voters, 1,73,107 electors.

Special Campaigns for revision of electoral rolls will be conducted on November 21 and 22, December 12 and 13 at the designated locations (generally polling stations). Forms for inclusion/ deletion/ modification/ transposition of entries in the electoral rolls will be available at these locations. Filled in forms can be submitted there.

The summary revision will go on till December 15 and the final electoral rolls would be published on January 20, 2021 and these rolls would be used for the Assembly elections due in May next.

Persona who will be completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2021 and the persons whose names are not included in the electoral rolls can apply for inclusion in Form 6. Applications should compulsorily fill in the ‘Declaration’ column of Forms submitted by them. For quality improvement of the electoral roll, the applications have been advised to paste/upload colour photographs of 200 dpi resolution.

For inclusion, proof of address and age should be submitted along with the Form. For proof of residence copy of any one of the following documents viz., Indian Passport/ Driving License/ Bank / Kisan / Post office current Pass Book / Ration Card / Income Tax Assessment Order / Latest Rent Agreement / Latest Water / Telephone / Electricity/ Gas connection bill / Postal Letter/ Letter delivered by Indian Postal Department for that address may be submitted.

Copy of Birth Certificate / Mark Sheet of class 10, 8 or 5, if it contains date of birth/ Indian Passport/ PAN Card / Driving Licence / Aadhaar Card issued by UIDAI may be submitted as proof of age. Proof of age is compulsory for applications below 25 years of age.

Online filing is also possible by going to the websites www.nvsp.in,https://voterportal.eci.gov.in and VOTER HELPLINE Mobile App. For getting replacement EPIC on shifting/ correction/ loss/

mutilation/ destruction, an application has to be made in Form-001 in the Taluk/Zonal Office.

39.4 lakh voters in Chennai

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation on Monday too released the draft electoral roll for the 16 legislative assembly constituencies in the city.

There are 39.40 lakh voters presently in the city and among them, 19,99,995 are women and 19,39,694 are men.