Three held for murdering Dalit couple in Tamil Nadu's Erode district

Sources said that the trio, belonging to a caste Hindu community, killed the couple after they reprimanded a group of youth for teasing their 32-year-old daughter.

Published: 16th November 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 04:06 AM

By Express News Service

ERODE: A couple, belonging to a Dalit community, was stabbed to death in the wee hours of Saturday allegedly after they chastised a group of youth for passing lewd comments on their daughter. Three persons were arrested. The suspects have been identified as S Suriya (23), his father Swaminathan and Suriya’s friend Kiruba Shankar (22). 

Sources said that the trio, belonging to a caste Hindu community, killed the couple - Ramasamy (55) and Arukkani (48), residents of Kodumudi - after they reprimanded a group of youth led by Suriya for teasing their 32-year-old daughter while she and her husband were on the way to the latter's house on Friday evening.

Sources said, "A quarrel soon ensued between the woman’s father and the youth and it soon escalated into a fistfight. The girl sustained injuries."  

Following this, Suriya and friends barged into the house of Ramasamy on wee hours of Sunday and allegedly stabbed the couple to death. It is alleged that Suriya’s father had instigated him to take revenge on the girl's family for shaming him. 

