Tiruchy youth hospitalised after teen accidentally fires country gun while cleaning it 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a freak accident, a 20-year-old youth sustained injuries to his throat and shoulder after a country gun was accidentally fired while being cleaned near Uppliyapuram on Deepavali night. While the victim is being treated in a private hospital, police have booked a Class 9 student and his grandfather under provisions of the Arms Act.

Police said the victim Naveen Kumar hails from Solamathi village in Puliyancholai area and the accused are his neighbours. On the night of Deepavali, the 15-year-old boy and his 55-year-old grandfather, along with Naveen, were cleaning the gun. The boy pulled the trigger while cleaning it unknown that the weapon was loaded.

Naveen, who was facing him, fell unconscious as the pellet pierced his neck and right shoulder. He was rushed to a private hospital in Thuraiyur before being shifted to another private hospital in Tiruchy for better treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gun, which was seized, was unlicensed and had been purchased illegally for poaching. The 55-year-old man was booked along with his two sons, and 15-year-old grandson by the cops for illegal possession of the gun and neglect while handling weapons. While the older man was remanded on Sunday, the boy was taken to an observation home. Further investigations are on.

Musiri deputy superintendent of police Brahmanandan said that the department along with the forest department had jointly conducted raids in villages in the Puliyancholai range in October, following complaints about illegal use of guns for poaching. Unfortunately, none were caught at the time. Soon both departments would conduct more raids, he said.