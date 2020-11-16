Two years on, ghost of Gaja cyclone still haunts Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Sunday marked the second anniversary of Gaja cyclone which left a trail of destruction in the coastal town of Nagappatinam. The impact, 730-odd days later, still stays afresh among the locals, though the government and many NGOs did enough relief measures - distributing saplings, building houses, compensating for damaged boats and crops, among many others - to put back their lives on the track.

However, the benefits have not reached quite a number of the population. The New Indian Express takes a look at the impact the cyclone still has on farmers, fishers and salt producers. "Some of us in Kodiyakarai are yet to get compensation for our damaged boats. We bought loans and are still struggling to repay it," said M Durgeswaran, a fisher-representative from Kodiyakarai.

He added that to protect their fishing hamlet and livelihood from cyclone such as this in the future, the government should come forward to build shelters and buildings. This apart, many small and marginal farmers are still affected due to loss of capital.

Though crop insurance is being provided in torrents for damaged paddy crops and trees distributed, they might have to wait a little longer for its fruits to bear. "It will take years for farmers who lost their trees to regain their livelihoods. The government should at least provide them farm inputs and subsidy as a long-term compensation," said S Sambantham, a farmer representative from Thalaignayiru.

On the other hand, many farmers are struggling to sell their paddy in direct procurement centers on time due to lack of TNCSC storage facility. The hi-tech godown in Kovilpathu near Thalaignayiru is yet to be set alright. The godown which was meant to hold about 1 lakh metric tons of paddy, rice and other of grains collapsed in the cyclone.

80 per cent salterns back in business

Salt production has resumed in about 80 per cent of salterns belonging to small scale salt producers in Vedaranyam. But many are yet to get back on track and make profits. Each salt farmer faced a loss of about a lakh in rupees per acre when the water which came through seawater channels deposited marine ooze in the salterns.

"The small scale salt producers are yet to receive any compensation announced by the government. We are yet to get the help assured by District Industries Center. At least 15 per cent of us are yet to even start production as we were unable to clear the ooze from the salterns. Many have become indebted in clearing the deposits," said V Senthil, the Secretary of Vedaranyam Small Scale Salt Manufacturers Federation. Pushpavanam in Vedaranyam block in Nagapattinam district was the worst affected.

A huge storm surge had deposited tonnes of marine ooze into the village. Around 80 per cent of the ooze has been removed. "We urge to build a sand wall along the coastline to prevent such surges in the future. Our village is prone to storm surges. Our livelihood will be affected for another year or two if we face the same issue once again," said K Manivannan, a farmer from Pushpavanam.

The cyclone had levelled and blew several thousands of huts on that dreadful night. The government had assured to construct one lakh concrete houses for the victims. But, the initiative is set to take off.

M Vetri Azhagan, a social activist from Kariyapattinam in Vedaranyam block said, "Some nonprofits had been constructing houses for some of the victims. They are not enough. Still, around 80 per cent of the people who are affected by the cyclone are longing for permanent houses."